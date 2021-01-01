Mariana Marble Picture Frame

Showcase your favorite photos and glam taste with this luxe marble picture frame. It's rectangular and made of real white marble, so it has a nice weight. The frame has an inlaid line of brass finish trim for a little extra flair. We love that you have the option of displaying horizontally or vertically with this picture frame. It measures 6'' high and 4'' wide, so it's the perfect size for an accent on your mantelpiece or console table. Picture Size: 4" x 6"