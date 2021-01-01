HomeRoots Mariana Indoor Silver Mirrored Metal Sculpture Wall Decor

Advertisement
This is wall art taken to the highest pedestal of elegance, creativity and style. Our inspirational mirrored metal wall sculpture is perfectly designed with a contemporary touch to create an elegant visual effect that resonates. It features nine individual octagonal mirrors with stunning, contemporary geometric pattern that inspires awe and amazement. Give your living space that industrial inspired styling that will creatively transform the decor into a more cozy and peaceful ambience. - Contemporary collection - Metal frame - Silver finish - 9 individual - Octagonal mirrors - Welding craft.