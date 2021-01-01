Our coastal styled cosmetic dressing mirror is artfully crafted to be a perfect addition to your home with a coastal flair and feel. You can never get it wrong in your home decor as you make this dressing mirror an exciting part of your home overall setting. It features a grotto like wooden frame with a minimalist appeal that will seamlessly exude breezy beach vibe in your living space. A lot of finishing touches have gone into this masterpiece in order to brighten your home decor whether in the living room bathroom or family room. Smile and let this gorgeous grotto shaped wall mirror reflect the perfect you and your beautiful ambiance. Coastal style wooden frame grotto shape minimalist look natural wooden texture. HomeRoots Mariana 3-in H x 26-in W Coastal Wood 3D Art in Brown | 274521