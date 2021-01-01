Marian Dining Table

Features:Comfortably sits 6 peopleSmooth table topBrown finishTable Shape: RectangularTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 8Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: TrestleWall Mounted: NoSuitable for High Use: YesCountry of Origin: MalaysiaStyle: TraditionalSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSpefications:GSA Approved: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCALGreen Compliant: NFPA Compliant: NoSCS Certified: Fire Rated: TÃV Rheinland Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 84Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Length When Fully Extended: Overall Width - Front to Back: 40Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Leg Height - Top to Bottom: Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 159Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Tools Needed for Assembly: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No