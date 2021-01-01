Margoth Platform Bed

This is a classic cheery color wooden platform bed frame with three sizes: Twin, Full, and Queen. Brimming with modern minimalism thanks to its clean lines and open design, it will bring trendy style into your home with quality materials and beautiful designs. Features support feet on both sides of the bed, and a slat kit comprised of 10 slats, with a 5.9'' distance between slats, so a box spring is not required. An 8”-10'' thick mattress (not included) is recommended for this bed. Size: Twin