Baxton Studio Margot Light Blue Velvet Metal Ottoman

Bring the glamour of the 1920's to your space with the Margot ottoman. This metal ottoman features a striking gold-toned geometric base that provides a light, airy feel. The seat is upholstered in a rich light blue velvet fabric and is button tufted to highlight the stunning sheen in the velvet. Use this glamorous ottoman as a vanity seat or as a footstool. The Margot ottoman is made in China and will arrive fully assembled.