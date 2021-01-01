Whether you are a newbie or not, this Margery 5 Piece Dining Set with its glass top is sure to come handy if you’re having dinner with your family or entertaining your near and close relatives. The set’s elegant design and wooden legs is also rarely seen nowadays. Bring the dining set to your home and avail such eye-catching features. The table and chairs are all crafted in pure steel, and the modern glass table top is just a classic frame consisting of 4 of the metal suckers on each end, bringing the durability to its maximum. Furthermore, the thick glass plate is not as easily scratch-able as it looks like, with a while adhesive film on the ventral side which is highly sensitive to scribbles. Thus, with this dining set, you are relieved of any scrabbles your kids or little children may make. The harmonious Scandinavian design also looks particularly gorgeous with the metal struts beneath the table. The lightweight design correspondingly contributes to the interior decoration of your dining room. Therefore, whether you are taking meals or dinner with your family or friends, you are sure to be delighted with the expanded table and lucrative chairs for its perfect quality. As comfortable and durable as you can ever hope. This dining table with faux wooden skin will change your heart when you realize that the chairs and tables are sturdy and hard as steel. Due to its handy crafting, you wouldn’t need to have a fear of rusting or pollution or most importantly, breaking down. The enlarged dining table is made of obliquely parked natural materials, and thus, it also repels water and heat from deteriorating the quality. As much as it's durable, it’s also comfortable to sit and take your meals providentially for the old-aged men and young kids. The seats are also flexible enough with wooden skin which prevents from cracking too. The most packaged dining set ever is suitable for any residences and a chance for you to delight your viewers or friends with such a fascinating set. Color: Black