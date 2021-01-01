Margate Bath Rug

This bath rug is filled with memory foam fabric that gives you the perfect place to step after a long shower. It comes in a classic rectangular shape, making it ideal for any floor space in the main bathroom or guest bath. And it comes in a variety of colors to choose from that best suit your taste. This piece comes with a non-slip latex backing that eliminates the need for a rug pad. Plus, you can keep this rug looking good with a simple handwashing method. Color: Beige