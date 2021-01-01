Christopher Knight Home Margarita Outdoor Wicker Bar Set, 5-Pcs Set, Multibrown

Includes: two (4) folding Wicker outdoor Bar stools and one (1) wicker folding outdoor Bar Table Folding Bar set This sturdy folding Bar set can be easily stored when not in use keeping your small patio or balcony space clear No assembly required you'll be sipping cocktails on your new outdoor Bar set in no time! This wicker Bar set is a great addition for any outdoor patio space. This set is perfect for candle lit dinners on the balcony. You can also double up on uses for this set when you need extra seats for a large gathering. The uses for this set are endless Ships in several boxes, may ship separately