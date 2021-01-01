Margarida Blue and Cream Distressed Vintage Turkish 8x10 Area Rug R-1095A-810

Textured Soft Low Pile WeaveProtect Floors From Traffic/FurnitureGripping Grooved Rubber Underside Polypropylene / Chenille YarnStain Resistant / Easy To CleanLong-Lasting MaterialHigh Density / Machine-Woven.Make a sophisticated statement with the Margarida Distressed Vintage Turkish Area Rug. Patterned with an ornate update of a classic design, Margarida is a durable machine-woven polypropylene and soft velvety chenille yarn blend rug that offers wide-ranging support. Complete with a gripping rubber bottom, Margarida enhances traditional and contemporary modern decors while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a vintage floral lattice design with a two-tier low-pile weave, the area rug is a perfect addition to the living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room or family room. Margarida is a family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this carefree decor update for high traffic areas of your home. Set Includes: One - Margarida Distressed Vintage Turkish 8x10 Area Rug