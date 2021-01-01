The only thing that escapes this porthole mirror is mundane. The juxtaposition of metal and wood handcrafted into a contemporary wall mirror is truly eye-catching. Rounded into perfection, the Marlo boasts of mango wood that is split by a gleaming stream of gold-plated metal. Minimal ornamentation on the chunky classic frame makes it aesthetically superior. We guarantee you will enjoy admiring yourself in it. However, distractions a cause de beautiful frame we cannot guarantee. From the hallway, to the bedroom, give your walls an inventive dimension. Madeleine Home Maren 29.5-in L x 29.5-in W Round Walnut Framed Wall Mirror in Brown | MH-MR-629