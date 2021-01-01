Mardiros TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Introductions: TV cabinet is an indispensable part of each household. In addition to its practical use, it is also a nice decoration for the entire home fitment. How do you feel like this 120cm LED TV Cabinet With Upper And Lower Wall? It is a pretty combination of premium material and uncanny workmanship, with high strength and good quality. Its design can be stored for the gadget, which can save you much room space. Due to its LED design and meticulous treatment, this TV cabinet has an exquisite look and smooth surface. Color: White