Roc-Lon Mardi Gras Plus Brushed Suede New Cream (Bolt 10 Yard) Fabric

Advertisement
This faux suede fabric looks and feel just like the real thing! With a non-stretch polyester backing and buttery soft brushed face this lightweight faux suede fabric is perfect for curtains pillow covers craft linings and coverings and even fashionable skirts or jackets. 100 Percent Polyester Washing Instructions: Machine wash on delicate w/ cold water and mild detergent. Machine dry on delicate or hang foam side out on a padded line. Dry cleaning recommended. Package Dimension: 9.0" L x 12.0" W x 0.5" H