Marco Pineapple Sculpture

Improve the style of your home with a modish and superior feel, and renew your space with this captivating and superb crystal pineapple. It will definitely be the center of attention. Additionally, this crystal pineapple will definitely show off how great your sense of style is. This crystal pineapple is a high-grade piece, which will make your rooms look so much greater. With this exceptional crystal pineapple, you'll leave a long-lasting impression on all who see it, while also creating a momentous effect in the ambiance of your rooms. It's a perfect addition for those who love a modern look and feel. This crystal pineapple is both good looking and hard-wearing and will last you for a long time. This charming crystal pineapple is expertly made of high-grade materials. As for measurements, they are 12.5' for height, 6' for width, and 6' for depth. You can mix it with other decorations to create the perfect look. Finish: Silver