Marciano 23.62" W x 34.45" H x 11.81" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet

This is a simple, modern style of double door cabinet. This cabinet is made of high quality, hard MDF plate, and is waterproof and moisture-proof.Features: Double door cross style design, there are two layers in the middle, the first layer is a fixed layer board, mainly to enhance the stability of the cabinet, the second layer is a movable layer board, can be adjusted up and down according to their own needsFeatures: The storage space inside is very big, can place all sorts of bath things, tableware things, all sorts of sundries to wait; This money cabinet is a multi-use cabinet, can be put in the bathroom as bathroom ark is used, also can put dining-room as eating ark to use, also can put a sitting room as porch ark to use. Features: Elegant white, simple, and stylish, it will bring comfort to your bedroom and bathroom, not only as furniture but also as home decoration.