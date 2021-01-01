Marchmont Country Bath 15' x 6" Food and Beverage 3D Embossed Border Wallpaper

Advertisement
A country inspired wall paper border where vintage bath signs, elegant soaps, fresh towels and gorgeous plants provide a warm and inviting entrance to a powder room, bathroom or wash room. From warm towels and lavender to bath salts and barn stars, this country wall paper border adds a darling touch of charm to bathroom and powder room walls. With hints of lavender adorning vintage signs and flowers to soaps and barn stars, this bath inspired wall paper border is poised in feminine style and charm. Color: Violet