Marcella Sputnik Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (ELH2161798)

The Marcella Sputnik Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe is a sleek addition to spaces with some mid-century modern style. Nestled close to the ceiling, a short stem and spherical center anchor an array of metal arms that support a collection of exposed lamps for a fun, functional source of illumination. Knurled, die-cast sockets add a little industrial flair to this design as it offers a bright touch to surroundings. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Brass. Finish: Burnished Brass