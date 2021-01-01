Jennifer Taylor Marcella Jet Black Queen Upholstered Bed, Jet Black Polyester

The Marcella collection by Jennifer Taylor Home is the perfect addition to any bedroom looking to add a bit of a modern flair. The fabric selected for the collection features a polyester blend engineered for a long life. Our wood frames are made from kiln dried birch wood which provides exceptional support and stability. This wingback headboard bed is accented with hand tufting and hand applied nail head trims along the edges of the headboard, wings' silhouette, and footboard. The Marcella is an ideal choice for the guestroom or your master suite. This bed set brings class and style to any bedroom in the home. We offer a unique versatility in design and make use of a variety of trend inspired color palettes and textures. Our products bring new life to the classic American home!. Color: Jet Black Polyester.