Beautify any bedroom with the Marcella Collection by Jennifer Taylor Home. The Marcella headboard and footboard bed set is the perfect combination of classic, farmhouse style with a bit of glam. The all-over upholstery lends plush and cozy vibes, while the button tufted detailing and hand-applied nail heads give the Marcella artisan details for a bold statement to your master suite or guest bedroom. The wingback style headboard is an added detail that makes this bed stand out from the rest. Available in a variety of colorways and fabrics, look no further than the Marcella Collection for the bed of your dreams that you'll love coming home to. Jennifer Taylor Home Marcella Dark Sapphire Blue Woven Queen Panel Bed | 52130-3-976-2