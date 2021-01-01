Marc The Fox Ergonomic Design Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Hand Support Round Large Mousing Area Matching Microfiber Cleaning Cloth for Glasses.

Best Quality Guranteed. ERGNOMIC DESIGN & SUPERB COMFORT: Raised memory foam filled wrist rest conforms and adjusts to the contours of your wrist. Designed to help reduce pressure points for maximum comfort and long time use. The round mousing area (23CMx 25.5CM ) gives you a larger than average mousing area while using minimum desk space. Precise tracking surface great for use with most mice. BONUS MICROFIBER CLEANING CLOTH: A matching large size ultra fine EcoArt microfiber cleaning cloth is included with your mouse pad purchase. This high quality & extremely fine microfiber cloth is thicker than similar cloths and cleans dirt, grease and stains in one swipe. Chemical free & 100% safe cleaning for all types of surfaces including eyeglasses, sunglasses, camera lenses, iphone screens, computer screens, and other delicate surfaces. SIZE & MATERIALS: Large ultra-fine microfiber cleaning cloth, 8.5*6.5 IN(21*17CM). Mouse pa