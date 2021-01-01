From coaster home furnishings
Coaster Home Furnishings Marbrisa 5-Piece Rectangular Table Dining Set Sienna Brown
Set includes: One (1) dining table and four (4) side chairs Materials: MDF, Asian hardwood and Rubberwood veneer Finish Color: Sienna Brown Assembly Required: Yes Weight limit: Table - 300lbs; Side chair - 300lbs Table top edge profile: True square No plastic glide Seat profile: Scopping Overall Dining Table: 30" H x 70.75" W x 39.25" D Overall Dining Table Weight: 91.51 lb.