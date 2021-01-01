Elevate the elegance of your living room! Our Marble Top and Mango Wood Two-Tier Coffee Table offers ample storage space and a unique design that’s perfect for a modern decor. Table measures 48L x 30W x 16H in. Crafted with an iron frame with a marble tabletop and a mango wood shelf Black frame finish White marbled tabletop finish Natural brown wood shelf finish Features a two-tier design Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Wipe with a soft, damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.