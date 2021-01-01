12" x 0.75" Marble Pencil Liner Tile Trim

Features:NOTE: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish, etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All-natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer. After installation, the vendor disclaims any liabilities.Product Type: Pencil Rail TileCorner Type: Bullnose Side: Peel and Stick: Trim Kit Pieces Included: Material: MarbleMaterial Details: Glazed: NoGlass Finish: Polish Finish: HonedGloss Level: Shade Variation: V4-Substantial variationInstallation Location: Floors;Walls;Backsplashes;Countertops;Outdoor;ShowerSealing Required: YesWater Resistant: YesSubmersible: YesFrost Resistant: YesHeat Resistant: YesFire Resistant: YesResistance Type: UV Resistant;Heat Resistant;Frost Resistant;Fire ResistantProduct Care: Non-abrasive, neutral pH cleanerHand Painted: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseSample Available: YesSample Part Number: Sold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: Water Performance Level: WaterproofSpefications:ANSI A137.1 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Other Certifications: GREENGUARD CertifiedRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Tile/ Carpet Tile Length - End to End: 12Overall Tile/ Carpet Tile Width - Side to Side: 0.75Overall Tile Thickness: 0.75Recommended Grout Joint: 1/8 inchesOverall Product Weight: 0.75Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No