Marble Pattern Soft Neoprene Protection Camera Case Sleeve Bag Compatible with Sony Canon Nikon Pentax DSLR Camera Case SLR Sleeve with Accessory.

Best Quality Guranteed. Form-fitting case for DSLR SLR Digital Camera (The Lens maximum length up to 6.2'), also work well with the strap attached to the camera, fits your camera perfectly and provides it with a bit of protection without adding any weight or complexity for run around taking photographs easily Fits like a glove, 3mm thickness neoprene cushion protect your DSLR Camera and provide maximum protection while allowing you to easily insert/remove your camera in the case, protects your camera while in your backpack, prevent the camera from being scratched and scratching other things when carrying it in the purse, Secure and strong Velcro closure provides easy access to your camera Inner zippered accessory pocket to hold small accessories such as lens cap, memory cards, spare batteries and lens filters etc Slim and Lightweight, only 4oz, Dimension of the case: 9.5'L x 3.7'W x 3.8'H Simple and w