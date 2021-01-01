Black Marble Pattern 15 inch Waterproof Laptop Shoulder Messenger Bag Case with Rebound Bubble Protection for 14 inch156 inch Laptop 15 Case Bag

Best Quality Guranteed. Waterproof shockproof laptop shoulder bag is light and easy to carryHigh rebound bubble on the bottom and two side of the bag can protect the laptop from drop and shock Say Goodbye to dull color laptop bag, our special patten laptop bag make you unique Made of high quality canvas and thick metal zipper puller, metal buckle. Our bag is strong and durable to use Each side have a big pocket can hide handle and hold mouse, power, mobile device and so on Dimensions: 420mm x 300mm x 25mm (LxWxH) can hold 14 inch 15 inch 15.6 inch laptop and macbook pro 15