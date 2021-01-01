From kirkland's
Marble Mora Soy Wax Jar Candle
Advertisement
You'll love the elegant style and blissful scent of our Marble Mora Soy Wax Jar Candle. Use it to style your console table for a warm, inviting look. Candle measures 4.3H x 3.9 in. in diameter 7 oz. jar candle with concrete jar Natural soy wax Single wick design Marble jar Hand poured Fragrance notes: Vanilla, lavender, and myrrh Burns up to 40 hours Note: The top note is the first impression of the fragrance, while the middle note is the main body, and the base note is the lasting impression of the scent. Care: Keep wicks trimmed to 1/4 in. Do not burn for more than 3-4 hours at a time. Keep out of reach of children and pets. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.