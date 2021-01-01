Marble Hard Cover for New MacBook Pro 16 inch 2019 Release Model A2141 with Touch Bar and Touch IDPlastic Hard Case Shell Cover with Keyboard Cover.

Best Quality Guranteed. This Case ONLY compatible with Apple Macbook Pro 16 Inch with Retina Display & Touch Bar & Touch ID 2019 Release Model: A2141. Not compatible with other MacBook models. Please check the MacBook model 'AXXXX' on the back before purchasing. Soft hard shell cover with crystal clear finish to resist scratches and skidding. Precise construction allows complete access to all ports, features, buttons and Touch ID function in daily use. Beautiful Shell hard cover. Unique 3D UV printing technology, beautiful case of individuality, Well-printed image on a Clear case with soft touch. Smooth Touching, NO Cut Out design, can not see the logo of the computer but the picture that makes your MacBook out of the ordinary. Snap on design, easy to clip on and take off. Two pieces design includes the bottom cover and top cover lets you open/close your MacBook conveniently and freely all the time. Also access to all p