Blue Gold Marble Agate Texture Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge Round Rubber Base Mousepad Mat Small 7.9x7.9 in for Office Work Business Travel

Personalized Round Mouse Pads: Upper Surface Covered By 100% Durable Heat-Resistant Polyester Flexible Fabric Top, Anti-Slip Natural Rubber Base Bottom, Smooth, Comfortable, Soft, Not Stiff At All, Colors Are Vibrant, Livens Up Your Desk. Natural Rubber Has A Slight Odor, That'S Normal, And Not Like Some I Have Gotten In The Past Where All You Smell, Even 3' Away, Is Rubber. Portable & Multi-Functional: This Cute Mousepads Measures 7.9 X 7.9 X 0.1inch ( 200mm X 200mm X 3mm) , Small Size But Perfect Size Matches Laptop Carrying Case, Easy Carring For Business Travel, Remote Learning, Conference, Meeting, Gaming, Office Accessories Desk Decor. Mousepad Suitable For Laptop, Computer, Desktop, Notebook,A Lap Desk, Grip On Wood And Any Flat, Hard, Tabletop Surface. Accurate Locate: Circular Mouse Pads Won'T Skips, Freezes, Mouse Can Be Quickly Moved And Accurate Locate The Cursor On The Screen. Available For All Types Of Mouse, Wired, Wireless, Mechanical, Laser & Optical, Etc. If You Need To Reduce Res