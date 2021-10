You may do a double take when you see marble on the floor. Although they are hand-tufted of 100% space-dyed wool in India, these rugs look like they might have been mined from a quarry. These nature inspired looks are sure to be a conversation piece in any decor. Kaleen Marble 5 x 8 Wool Graphite Indoor Abstract Area Rug in Gray | MBL01-68-579