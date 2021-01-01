From safavieh
Safavieh Marbella Maysoon 5 x 8 Gray/Charcoal Indoor Trellis Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug Polyester | MRB602F-5
Advertisement
The Marbella Collection displays the simple elegance of hand woven flat weave rugs in a marvelous array of colors and styles. These classy-casual floor coverings are made using durable synthetic yarns and finished with a soft cotton backing for cushioned feel underfoot and long lasting, contemporary style in room decor. Safavieh Marbella Maysoon 5 x 8 Gray/Charcoal Indoor Trellis Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug Polyester | MRB602F-5