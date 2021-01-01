From safavieh
Safavieh Marbella Collection MRB554M Handmade Premium Wool Area Rug, 7' x 7' Round, Blue
Advertisement
Contemporary design is a stylish addition to any room of the home Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from plush premium wool blend fabric Medium 0.31-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today