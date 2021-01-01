From safavieh

SAFAVIEH Marbella Collection MRB310A Handmade Premium Wool Living Room Dining Bedroom Area Rug 5' x 8' Ivory/Black

$157.76
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Contemporary design beautifully enhances any room of the home, from the living room, dining room, bedroom, home office, or entryway Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-woven construction Made from 100% plush premium natural wool fibers Sleek 0.25-inch pile height provides softness underfoot and allows for seamless placement underneath furniture SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their expertise in crafting trendy high-quality designs; Begin your rug search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com