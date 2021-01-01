From safavieh

Safavieh Marbella Antonella 2 x 8 Ivory Indoor Abstract Coastal Runner in Gray | MRB303A-28

$67.50
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The Marbella Collection displays the simple elegance of hand woven flat weave rugs in a marvelous array of colors and styles. These classy-casual floor coverings are made using durable synthetic yarns and finished with a soft cotton backing for cushioned feel underfoot and long lasting, contemporary style in room decor. Safavieh Marbella Antonella 2 x 8 Ivory Indoor Abstract Coastal Runner in Gray | MRB303A-28

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com