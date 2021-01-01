Hinkley Mara Mini Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Advertisement
The Mara Mini Pendant by Hinkley Lighting brings a California-inspired style to interior spaces with this design by Lisa McDennon. With a striking composition, this minimalistic, bell-shaped pendant is topped with a modern, geometrical loop and embellished with a decorative fringed leather tassel that hangs below, creating a sleek silhouette. Adding some sophisticated and dynamic flair to spaces, this mini pendant brings a bright touch to a variety of surroundings with its beautiful design. Shape: Bell. Color: Silver. Finish: Antique Nickel with White