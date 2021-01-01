Mara Loveseat with 5 Pillows Taupe - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Mara Dining Loveseat with Five Pillows takes dining seating to the next level. This piece is fully upholstered in taupe fabric. Three taupe pillows and two gray decorative pillows with geometric designs accent this piece. Button tufting along the back adds extra flair to this already stunning piece. No need to worry about comfortability, as this sofa has foam cushion for the back and seat. Not to mention, the dark wire brush finish of the legs gives great contrast with the taupe fabric. This loveseat seats two comfortably. Add this loveseat to the dining table in this collection for a perfect pairing. Pattern: Solid.