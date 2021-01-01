Brookside Mara Black Charcoal Twin XL Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard, Grey

We combined the contemporary and the traditional to bring you a uniquely beautiful bed to complete your space. A sophisticated metal and fabric headboard easily attaches to a modern metal bed frame for the perfect mix of cozy and stylish comfort. At the same time, sturdy wood slats provide a reliable foundation that expertly supports your memory foam, latex, or spring mattress with or without a box spring. With an 800-pound weight capacity and all the hardware, parts, and instructions included for super easy assembly, you can count on this bed to provide unmatched support and chic comfort for years to come. Color: Charcoal.