Jacuzzi MAR7242WCR4CH Marineo 72" Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop In Installation with Center Drain and Chromatherapy / RapidHeat Technologies - Luxury Controls Jacuzzi® MAR7242WCR4CH Key Data:72" L x 42" W x 26" HWhirlpool ExperienceWater Depth: 17-1/2"Jacuzzi® MAR7242WCR4CH Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's lifetime limited warrantyAcrylic drop in tubDeep soaking tubs have a raised overflow, allowing the user to be surrounded by waterCenter drain with round overflowTextured slip-resistant bottomWider design allows comfortable bathing for twoIntegral lumbar support on one side for comfortTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Jacuzzi® MAR7242WCR4CH Technologies / Benefits:4 TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.6 AccuPro™ Jets: An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Lighting: Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Controls: Luxury Controls: Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and high.Jacuzzi® MAR7242WCR4CH Specifications:Overall Length: 72"Overall Width: 42"Overall Height: 26"Basin Length: 46"Basin Width: 25"Water Depth: 17-1/2"Number of Jets: 10Body: 4Back: 4Foot: 2Number of Bathers: 2Maximum Water Capacity: 95 gallonsPump Location: RightAbout Jacuzzi: Jacuzzi® changed the way people bathed with their invention of the whirlpool tub. With over 60 years in business, Jacuzzi® manufactures all of its bathtubs and shower products here in the United States. For the leading manufacturer of whirlpool and spa bathtubs, Jacuzzi's bathtubs recreate a relaxing experience due to its array of features from illumination to massage jets. Drop-In White