Mapleton TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Add a mid-century modern touch to your living room or seating arrangement with this stylish and clean-lined TV stand. Crafted from engineered wood, it features sleek splayed legs for transitional appeal, and a spacious surface top that's great for fun accent pieces and potted plants. Two side doors with a nut brown finish open to reveal four cubby spaces for your DVDs and games. An open media shelf in the middle is the perfect place for gaming consoles or DVD players. Plus, its handy cable management helps you organize those pesky wires. This design is capable of holding flatscreens up to 50".