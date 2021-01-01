Maplecrest Black Area Rug

Give your outdoor space the same lofty treatment as your indoor décor with a delightful area rug. This rug is created with a machine-woven technique and features a gingham pattern that will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your backyard or patio while seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design. Highly resistant to stains, this accessory is created with water-resistant material, making this incredibly durable and easy to maintain so that you can make the most out your outdoor décor with simple addition. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'