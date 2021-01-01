From trademark fine art

'Maple Moss' by Jason Shaffer Framed Photographic Print

$62.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a glistening brown maple leaf resting on green moss. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted and comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Matte Color: White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com