Maple Leaves Toilet Paper And Magazine Holder
This attractive toilet paper holder will make a stylish storage solution for your bathroom. It holds two rolls of toilet paper while the basket below can be used for extra rolls, reading materials and more. The brown metal base has a wooden top and a lovely leaf design accented with sparkling acrylic gems in orange and burgundy. Easy assembly req. Iron, acrylic and wood; imported. 14 1/4"L x 7"W x 22"H when assembled.