Orange Maple and Pumpkin Artificial Autumn Wreath - 22-Inch, Unlit

This maple and pumpkin wreath is essential to enhance the aura of Thanksgiving! Hang this wreath on your doors, windows, or walls and produce autumn's impression all around your space. It also makes a unique and valuable gift to your friend, who is fond of the season. Product Features: Unlit. Wreath features maple leaves and pumpkins. Trimmed with berry clusters in assorted sizes and colors. Autumn wreath with woven branch base. Recommended for indoor or outdoor covered use. No assembly required – wreath comes in 1 piece. Includes a heavy duty ring metal frame backing for hanging. Perfect to display on doors, walls and windows. Dimensions: 22" diameter (measured from outermost tip/edge to outermost tip/edge across the wreath). Material(s): plastic