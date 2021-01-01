'Map Of United Kingdom' by Bellen Graphic Art Print

Features:Hand stretched around sturdy and wooden stretcher barsFade resistant archival inksUV protective coatingEasy to hang and hardware includedHandcraftedMade in the USAFramed Print Format: Size listed is total finished size including matte and frame. Matte = 2.5" wide. Frame = 1.5" wide.Product Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: Primary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: woodColor: Black/GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Michael TompsettOrientation: VerticalSize: Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Cities & CountriesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Other Cities: NoCountries: United Kingdom 2Other Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Black Framed): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: White Framed): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Format: Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedOpen Format Type (Format: Black Framed): Open Format Type (Format: White Framed): Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Map Of United KingdomEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialTextual Art Transcript: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): WEEE Recycling Required: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Stretcher bar dimensions: 1.5"Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 8" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 20" W x 1" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 24" W x 1" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 38" H x 28" W x 1" D): 38Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 44" H x 32" W x 1" D): 44Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): 48