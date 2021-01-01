Map of the World - Print on Canvas

Variety isn’t just the spice of life, it’s the way to spice up your walls too. Break up a plain and drab wall, in a cost-effective way, just by adding wall décor or wall art that brings your personality to life. Take this piece of wall art for example: perfectly at home in a modern aesthetic, this piece of art features an abstract world map scene, in a blue and green color palette. Made in the USA, this rectangular piece is printed on canvas and should be hung horizontally. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 2" D, Format: Wrapped Canvas