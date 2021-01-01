'Map of Italy' Framed Graphic Art Print

MODERN GALLERY -- Add tasteful contemporary artwork to any room. Our durable framed art pieces are suitable for display in the office, kitchen, living room, bedroom, or bathroom.MUSEUM-QUALITY CONSTRUCTION -- Matted and protected with acid-free materials to preserve the vibrancy of the prints and images. Dry-mounted to prevent rippling. Made with fade-resistant inks built to last through the yearsEFFORTLESS HANGING -- Frames come ready-to-hang right out of the box with attached eye hooks and wire.CUSTOM BUILT IN THE USA -- Every piece is custom made upon order and is 100% professionally-crafted in the USA. Please allow 5-7 business days for shipping.