Manzanares Under Counter 7 Gallon Trash Can

Polder high-quality, 7-gallon trash or recycling canister can be used in various rooms from kitchens to utility rooms to garages. It is the ideal size to fit under the counter or with the sleek, brushed look exposed on the kitchen or utility floor. Regardless of where it is placed, the rubber base ensures it will not scratch floors or cabinets. Load it with few or many contents, the smartly placed rubber band secures the bag in place for easy loading, removing, and replacing. Color: Silver