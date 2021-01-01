Manuscript Designer Lumbar Pillow

Add the finishing touch to your favorite bedding set or couch with this manuscript button tufted toss pillow from F Scott Fitzgerald. 2 Metallic copper buttons are tufted in the center of this oblong pillow to add style and flair. Overstuffed with down alternative polyester you can feel confident that this pillow will keep its shape over time. This pillow is thoughtfully made, in the USA, from start to finish with an eye quality and detail.