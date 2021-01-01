Villeroy & Boch Manufacture Rock 11-1/2 in. Rim Pasta Bowl, Black

The Manufacture collection from Villeroy & Boch combines premium porcelain with high-quality craftsmanship inspired by natural materials with strong color accents. Manufacture Rock and Rock Blanc offer a look that resembles natural slate, thanks to the light glaze thats added over the porcelain to give the pieces that rustic, from-nature look. The color of Manufacture Rock resembles natural slate, while Rock Blanc offers pieces in a crisp white. Made in Germany of dishwasher and microwave safe porcelain. Villeroy & Boch has been a premium manufacturer of fine porcelain, glassware, flatware, and more since 1748. Color: Black.