Manual Recliner With Massage

It reclines to 135 degrees, extending footrest and reclining feature allows you to fully stretch and relax, ideal for watching television, sleeping and reading. Padded seat cushions give more comfort and support where it's needed the most. This model offers soft padding, excellent lumbar support and full chaise seating. With the simple reclining pull device, you can adjust the angle you want. Pull up the device under armrest and lean backwards using your body weight to recline the chair. it depends on what you want to do. Like reading a book, watching a movie, taking a nap, all you could adjust a suitable angle to enjoy. Fabric: Gray Polyester Blend