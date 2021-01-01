From edmar corporation
Manual Nikon F Lens to Canon EOS R Mount Adapter Nikon EOS R Nikon FMount Canon RF Adapter Nikon EOS RP Adapter fits Nikon F Mount Lens Canon R.
Nikon Lens EOS R Adapter, Nikon Lens EOS RP Adapter allows Nikon F Mount Lens to fit on Canon EOS R Mount Mirrorless Camera Infinity Focus Guaranteed. Copper Lens mount, solid and durable There is no electrical contacts in the adapter ring. Exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually. Automatic diaphragm, auto-focusing, or any other functions will not operated with using this adapter. Nikon F Canon RF Adapter/ Nikon F EOS RF adapter is compatible with Canon EOS Mirrorless cameras, EOS R/ EOS RP